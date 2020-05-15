All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:09 AM

4242 Bonham Street

4242 Bonham Street · No Longer Available
Location

4242 Bonham Street, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
new construction
Here is a rare opportunity to lease a newly built home that's never been lived in. Step inside and discover luxurious amenities typically only available to million dollar buyers. For example, this home is equipped with ELEVATOR access to the 2nd level, dual kitchens & laundry rooms and a phenomenal master suite with a balcony. The guest suite has access to the auxiliary kitchen and it's own garage entry. Enjoy the spacious covered patio and pool sized backyard while knowing that you live in close proximity to all that Dallas has to offer. Market conditions have created a prime Buyers market, so check the For Sale listing of this home too. More photos uploaded there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 Bonham Street have any available units?
4242 Bonham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4242 Bonham Street have?
Some of 4242 Bonham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 Bonham Street currently offering any rent specials?
4242 Bonham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 Bonham Street pet-friendly?
No, 4242 Bonham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4242 Bonham Street offer parking?
Yes, 4242 Bonham Street offers parking.
Does 4242 Bonham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 Bonham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 Bonham Street have a pool?
Yes, 4242 Bonham Street has a pool.
Does 4242 Bonham Street have accessible units?
No, 4242 Bonham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 Bonham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 Bonham Street has units with dishwashers.

