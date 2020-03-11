All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4239 Holland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4239 Holland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4239 Holland Avenue

4239 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4239 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary condo in heart of Oak Lawn is the epitome of urban living! 3-story light & bright corner unit offers industrial flair w- concrete floors, metal & cable railings, 20 ft. high metal ceilings, 2-story wall of windows. 2-car private garage. Lrg open space on 2nd level includes living-dining combo, & kitchen w- slider to amazing 21 ft. long balcony, & half bath. Kit has ss appliances, black painted cabinets, wood c-top. Spiral staircase leads to 3rd level w- loft-style bedroom, utility closet & remodeled bath. No common walls w-other units and includes private fenced yard. Convenient to grocery stores, shops & restaurants on Oak Lawn Ave. Easy access to Tollway, Love Field, & downtown Dallas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4239 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4239 Holland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4239 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4239 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4239 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4239 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4239 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4239 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4239 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4239 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4239 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4239 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
Foxglove
9450 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University