4239 Holland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Contemporary condo in heart of Oak Lawn is the epitome of urban living! 3-story light & bright corner unit offers industrial flair w- concrete floors, metal & cable railings, 20 ft. high metal ceilings, 2-story wall of windows. 2-car private garage. Lrg open space on 2nd level includes living-dining combo, & kitchen w- slider to amazing 21 ft. long balcony, & half bath. Kit has ss appliances, black painted cabinets, wood c-top. Spiral staircase leads to 3rd level w- loft-style bedroom, utility closet & remodeled bath. No common walls w-other units and includes private fenced yard. Convenient to grocery stores, shops & restaurants on Oak Lawn Ave. Easy access to Tollway, Love Field, & downtown Dallas