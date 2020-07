Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ADORABLE AUSTIN STONE COTTAGE WITH 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING, DINING, STUDY, BEDROOMS, HALL AND STUDY. LIVING ROOM WITH MOCK FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH BUILT-IN HUTCH AND PINE WAINSCOATING. BRIGHT AND CLEAN LOOKING KITCHEN WITH NEWISH COUNTERTOPS, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL, GAS STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER AVAILABLE (NOT WARRANTED). BIG FENCED IN BACKYARD AND A WONDERFUL WOOD DECK FOR YOUR OUTDOOR PLEASURE.