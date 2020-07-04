Charming 2/2 in the heart of North Dallas and all kinds of redevelopment! Come see the fresh updates in this highly sought after neighborhood! Paint, flooring and more highlight this one...READY FOR MOVE IN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4212 Rosser Sq have any available units?
4212 Rosser Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4212 Rosser Sq currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Rosser Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.