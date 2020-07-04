All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4212 Rosser Sq

4212 Rosser Square · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Rosser Square, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Charming 2/2 in the heart of North Dallas and all kinds of redevelopment! Come see the fresh updates in this highly sought after neighborhood! Paint, flooring and more highlight this one...READY FOR MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Rosser Sq have any available units?
4212 Rosser Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4212 Rosser Sq currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Rosser Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Rosser Sq pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Rosser Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4212 Rosser Sq offer parking?
No, 4212 Rosser Sq does not offer parking.
Does 4212 Rosser Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Rosser Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Rosser Sq have a pool?
No, 4212 Rosser Sq does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Rosser Sq have accessible units?
No, 4212 Rosser Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Rosser Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Rosser Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 Rosser Sq have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4212 Rosser Sq has units with air conditioning.

