4210 Holland Avenue

Amenities
BRAND NEW LISTING!! No other way to describe this unit other than CUTE CUTE CUTE! The Villas on Holland: A small (just 13 units) boutique luxury community minutes from Uptowns West Village and within a stones throw from Katy Trail and the cafes, coffee shops, stores and hot Night Spots on The Strip of Cedar Springs! Think: Melrose Place but in a MUCH nicer Walking Neighborhood - Tres chic! I've got gorgeous studios starting at: $725. Beautiful 1 bedrooms starting at: $825. Spacious 2 bedrooms starting at: $1100. Some units come w private garden space. SMALL Pets welcomed. These great prices are simply UNHEARD of in this neighborhood $$$.