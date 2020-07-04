All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4210 Holland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4210 Holland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4210 Holland Avenue

4210 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4210 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW LISTING!! No other way to describe this unit other than CUTE CUTE CUTE! The Villas on Holland: A small (just 13 units) boutique luxury community minutes from Uptowns West Village and within a stones throw from Katy Trail and the cafes, coffee shops, stores and hot Night Spots on The Strip of Cedar Springs! Think: Melrose Place but in a MUCH nicer Walking Neighborhood - Tres chic! I've got gorgeous studios starting at: $725. Beautiful 1 bedrooms starting at: $825. Spacious 2 bedrooms starting at: $1100. Some units come w private garden space. SMALL Pets welcomed. These great prices are simply UNHEARD of in this neighborhood $$$.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4210 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4210 Holland Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 Holland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4210 Holland Avenue offer parking?
No, 4210 Holland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4210 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4210 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4210 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4210 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University