Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Two Bedroom Unit! - Ready for immediate move in. This unit features hardwood floors, open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Built in desk nook in living area. Second bedroom has french doors that open to outside of unit and also into the living area creating a private entrance.



(RLNE4388251)