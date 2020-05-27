All apartments in Dallas
418 Melba Street

418 Melba Street · No Longer Available
Location

418 Melba Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Live in the heart of the bustling Bishop Arts District! Corner unit 3-3 with rooftop deck, downtown views, and a 2-car garage. Upgrades include Bosch stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz counters, smooth-finish walls, a decorative fireplace, an architectural metal staircase, and more. A less-than-a-minute-walk into Bishop Arts District affords incredible dining options, art galleries, coffee shops, and local shops of all variety. Additional area hotspots include Stevens Park Golf Course, biking-walking trails, the Dallas Zoo, the shops at TYPO (Tyler Polk), Sylvan Thirty, Trinity Groves, and downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Melba Street have any available units?
418 Melba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Melba Street have?
Some of 418 Melba Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Melba Street currently offering any rent specials?
418 Melba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Melba Street pet-friendly?
No, 418 Melba Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 418 Melba Street offer parking?
Yes, 418 Melba Street offers parking.
Does 418 Melba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Melba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Melba Street have a pool?
No, 418 Melba Street does not have a pool.
Does 418 Melba Street have accessible units?
No, 418 Melba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Melba Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Melba Street has units with dishwashers.

