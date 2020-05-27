418 Melba Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Live in the heart of the bustling Bishop Arts District! Corner unit 3-3 with rooftop deck, downtown views, and a 2-car garage. Upgrades include Bosch stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz counters, smooth-finish walls, a decorative fireplace, an architectural metal staircase, and more. A less-than-a-minute-walk into Bishop Arts District affords incredible dining options, art galleries, coffee shops, and local shops of all variety. Additional area hotspots include Stevens Park Golf Course, biking-walking trails, the Dallas Zoo, the shops at TYPO (Tyler Polk), Sylvan Thirty, Trinity Groves, and downtown Dallas.