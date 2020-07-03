417 N Montreal Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This charming duplex is fantastically renovated & located just minutes from Bishop Arts. This home features recent updates throughout (lighting, hardware, doors, paint), two bedrooms with hardwood floors, an updated combination bathroom, a dine-in kitchen with new granite countertops & SS appliances and a large living area. From your kitchen, step right outside to your private & spacious decked living or dining area that is great for entertaining or relaxing & enjoying the large shade trees. Private parking is located in the back of the house and leads to a fully fenced backyard. Pets on a case by case basis.

Great location close to Bishop Arts and Shops on Davis!