417 N Montreal Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

417 N Montreal Avenue

417 North Montreal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

417 North Montreal Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
L. O. Daniel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This charming duplex is fantastically renovated & located just minutes from Bishop Arts. This home features recent updates throughout (lighting, hardware, doors, paint), two bedrooms with hardwood floors, an updated combination bathroom, a dine-in kitchen with new granite countertops & SS appliances and a large living area. From your kitchen, step right outside to your private & spacious decked living or dining area that is great for entertaining or relaxing & enjoying the large shade trees. Private parking is located in the back of the house and leads to a fully fenced backyard. Pets on a case by case basis.
Great location close to Bishop Arts and Shops on Davis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 N Montreal Avenue have any available units?
417 N Montreal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 N Montreal Avenue have?
Some of 417 N Montreal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 N Montreal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
417 N Montreal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 N Montreal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 N Montreal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 417 N Montreal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 417 N Montreal Avenue offers parking.
Does 417 N Montreal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 N Montreal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 N Montreal Avenue have a pool?
No, 417 N Montreal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 417 N Montreal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 417 N Montreal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 417 N Montreal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 N Montreal Avenue has units with dishwashers.

