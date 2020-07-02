All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4152 Cole Ave
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

4152 Cole Ave

4152 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4152 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Freshly renovated

Townhome split-level designs

Stunning white quartz countertops

Stainless steel appliances

Gas fireplaces

Garden-style soaking tubs

Separate showers with glass enclosures

Washer / dryer connections

Washer / dryer in units

Built-in computer desks

French doors

Additional storage available

Exceptionally spacious floor plans.

Hardwood-style flooring throughout

Dark espresso cabinetry

Glass tile kitchen backsplashes

Open & spacious closets

Dual vanities

Brushed nickel hardware

9’ – 12’ ceilings

2" vertical blinds

Built-in bookshelves

Private patios & balconies

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Fabulous views of downtown and the city

Outdoor kitchen with gas grilling

Top-of-the-line fitness studio with the latest equipment

Fully-equipped Business center & conference room

Cyber café with freshly brewed coffee for residents

Convenient elevator access

Controlled access gates

Valet trash service

Walkable to Katy Trail

Resort-inspired pool with sun deck

Wi-Fi available throughout common areas

Pool-side cabanas

Resident social lounge & conversation spaces

Lush dog park

Resident parking garage

24-hour emergency maintenance

Walkable to public transportation

Walkable to Katy Trail

______________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4152 Cole Ave have any available units?
4152 Cole Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4152 Cole Ave have?
Some of 4152 Cole Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 Cole Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Cole Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Cole Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4152 Cole Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4152 Cole Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4152 Cole Ave offers parking.
Does 4152 Cole Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4152 Cole Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Cole Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4152 Cole Ave has a pool.
Does 4152 Cole Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4152 Cole Ave has accessible units.
Does 4152 Cole Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4152 Cole Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

