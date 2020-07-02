4152 Cole Ave

Amenities
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Freshly renovated
Townhome split-level designs
Stunning white quartz countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Gas fireplaces
Garden-style soaking tubs
Separate showers with glass enclosures
Washer / dryer connections
Washer / dryer in units
Built-in computer desks
French doors
Additional storage available
Exceptionally spacious floor plans.
Hardwood-style flooring throughout
Dark espresso cabinetry
Glass tile kitchen backsplashes
Open & spacious closets
Dual vanities
Brushed nickel hardware
9’ – 12’ ceilings
2" vertical blinds
Built-in bookshelves
Private patios & balconies
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Fabulous views of downtown and the city
Outdoor kitchen with gas grilling
Top-of-the-line fitness studio with the latest equipment
Fully-equipped Business center & conference room
Cyber café with freshly brewed coffee for residents
Convenient elevator access
Controlled access gates
Valet trash service
Walkable to Katy Trail
Resort-inspired pool with sun deck
Wi-Fi available throughout common areas
Pool-side cabanas
Resident social lounge & conversation spaces
Lush dog park
Resident parking garage
24-hour emergency maintenance
Walkable to public transportation
Walkable to Katy Trail
______________________________
Looking for a new apartment?
Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!