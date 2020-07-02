4152 Cole Ave

Amenities

I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. It’s the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It’s the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Freshly renovated



Townhome split-level designs



Stunning white quartz countertops



Stainless steel appliances



Gas fireplaces



Garden-style soaking tubs



Separate showers with glass enclosures



Washer / dryer connections



Washer / dryer in units



Built-in computer desks



French doors



Additional storage available



Exceptionally spacious floor plans.



Hardwood-style flooring throughout



Dark espresso cabinetry



Glass tile kitchen backsplashes



Open & spacious closets



Dual vanities



Brushed nickel hardware



9’ – 12’ ceilings



2" vertical blinds



Built-in bookshelves



Private patios & balconies



Community Amenities



Fabulous views of downtown and the city



Outdoor kitchen with gas grilling



Top-of-the-line fitness studio with the latest equipment



Fully-equipped Business center & conference room



Cyber café with freshly brewed coffee for residents



Convenient elevator access



Controlled access gates



Valet trash service



Walkable to Katy Trail



Resort-inspired pool with sun deck



Wi-Fi available throughout common areas



Pool-side cabanas



Resident social lounge & conversation spaces



Lush dog park



Resident parking garage



24-hour emergency maintenance



Walkable to public transportation



