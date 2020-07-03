Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 414 N Montreal Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
414 N Montreal Avenue N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
414 N Montreal Avenue N
414 N Montreal Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
414 N Montreal Ave, Dallas, TX 75208
L. O. Daniel
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely updated Classic 1-1 in the heart of North Oak Cliff. Recent new appliances, central heat & air, washer-dryer included. Small dogs and cats permitted on case by case evaluation by owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 414 N Montreal Avenue N have any available units?
414 N Montreal Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 414 N Montreal Avenue N have?
Some of 414 N Montreal Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 414 N Montreal Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
414 N Montreal Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 N Montreal Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 N Montreal Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 414 N Montreal Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 414 N Montreal Avenue N offers parking.
Does 414 N Montreal Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 N Montreal Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 N Montreal Avenue N have a pool?
No, 414 N Montreal Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 414 N Montreal Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 414 N Montreal Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 414 N Montreal Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 N Montreal Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University