All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4134 Travis Street 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4134 Travis Street 7
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4134 Travis Street 7

4134 Travis St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4134 Travis St, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4134 Travis St #7 Available 04/08/19 Super cool......Newly Renovated Uptown/Oaklawn Condo - 1 bedroom Townhome close to Katy Trail! Comes...Hardwood floors and granite counter tops. Huge master bedroom and closet! Comes with washer and dryer. If you have any (Pre-Move In) Requests. (clean, repair, paint etc..) Please let management know before we present your application to the owner. Once approved, there is a $50 processing fee. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with $20-month pet fee

(RLNE3809476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Travis Street 7 have any available units?
4134 Travis Street 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4134 Travis Street 7 have?
Some of 4134 Travis Street 7's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Travis Street 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Travis Street 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Travis Street 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 Travis Street 7 is pet friendly.
Does 4134 Travis Street 7 offer parking?
No, 4134 Travis Street 7 does not offer parking.
Does 4134 Travis Street 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4134 Travis Street 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Travis Street 7 have a pool?
No, 4134 Travis Street 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4134 Travis Street 7 have accessible units?
No, 4134 Travis Street 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Travis Street 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 Travis Street 7 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
McKinney Uptown
3324 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University