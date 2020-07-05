All apartments in Dallas
4130 Wilshire

4130 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Wilshire Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this magnificent well maintained home in College Park! This property is ready for a new tenant and would make a excellent home until you decide to purchase. This home has been updated throughout with new paint, carpet and beautiful wood laminate floors! Enjoy the two living spaces and spacious bedrooms large enough for king size beds! The home has beautiful stainless steel appliances and a separate washroom for the family to utilize. Enjoy the huge backyard space with spacious shed for all your tools. This home will not last long. Come see it before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Wilshire have any available units?
4130 Wilshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Wilshire have?
Some of 4130 Wilshire's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Wilshire currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Wilshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Wilshire pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Wilshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4130 Wilshire offer parking?
No, 4130 Wilshire does not offer parking.
Does 4130 Wilshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Wilshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Wilshire have a pool?
No, 4130 Wilshire does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Wilshire have accessible units?
No, 4130 Wilshire does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Wilshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Wilshire does not have units with dishwashers.

