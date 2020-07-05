4130 Wilshire

Amenities

Check out this magnificent well maintained home in College Park! This property is ready for a new tenant and would make a excellent home until you decide to purchase. This home has been updated throughout with new paint, carpet and beautiful wood laminate floors! Enjoy the two living spaces and spacious bedrooms large enough for king size beds! The home has beautiful stainless steel appliances and a separate washroom for the family to utilize. Enjoy the huge backyard space with spacious shed for all your tools. This home will not last long. Come see it before its gone!