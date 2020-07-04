Tree House - Upstairs unit boasts lots of light and windows. Hardwood floors throughout and spacious rooms. Large Kitchen opens on to a 16x25 foot deck offering privacy and seclusion with canapy of trees surrounding. Split bedrooms each with private bath. Large living room and open dining room offers wall space for art and rooms will support large furniture. Laundry room furnishes full size washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4128 Prescott Avenue have any available units?
4128 Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Prescott Avenue have?
Some of 4128 Prescott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.