4116 COLE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Pretty, spacious, updated,clean with lots of natural light. This condominium is your opportunity to live in Up Town Dallas. 5 minutes away from Dallas downtown. Fireplace in living area.Nice size bedrooms located upstairs, full bath with double vanities, ceramic tile floor and shower wall. Half bath downstairs. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances laminated wood flooring. Washer dryer and refrigerator are included. Very cute patio to enjoy the sun light . The park is around the corner for your enjoyment . Located on Bus line. Landlord pay the HOA.