All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4116 COLE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4116 COLE Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

4116 COLE Avenue

4116 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4116 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Pretty, spacious, updated,clean with lots of natural light. This condominium is your opportunity to live in Up Town Dallas. 5 minutes away from Dallas downtown. Fireplace in living area.Nice size bedrooms located upstairs, full bath with double vanities, ceramic tile floor and shower wall. Half bath downstairs. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances laminated wood flooring. Washer dryer and refrigerator are included. Very cute patio to enjoy the sun light . The park is around the corner for your enjoyment . Located on Bus line. Landlord pay the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 COLE Avenue have any available units?
4116 COLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 COLE Avenue have?
Some of 4116 COLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 COLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4116 COLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 COLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4116 COLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4116 COLE Avenue offer parking?
No, 4116 COLE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4116 COLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 COLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 COLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4116 COLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4116 COLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4116 COLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 COLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 COLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University