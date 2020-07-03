Amenities

411 Bedford Street, Dallas, TX 75212 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/14/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Quartz Kitchen & Bath Countertops Ceiling fans in Living and Bedroom Wall mounted variable fan controls Clean Steel Appliances Under mount kitchen & bath sink Picture framed bath mirrors Faux wood blinds Wood style flooring Walk in Closets Raised Panel Doors USB Outlets Internet controlled thermostat Tile kitchen backsplash Skaler style kitchen cabinets Accent Wall Rounded S/R Wall Corners Full Size Connections Garden & Soaker Tubs Stand Up Showers ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Walkable Restaurants and Bars Swimming Pool with Cabanas and Grills Pet Spa Bike Storage Rooms Car Charging Station Roof Top Terrace Enhanced mail and package delivery center Fitness Center Video on Demand Free Social Events and Fitness Classes Wellness Studio Resident Lounge Dog Park Onsite Onsite Laundry Facility ______________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with! [ Published 15-May-19 / ID 2973643 ]