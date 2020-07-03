All apartments in Dallas
411 Bedford Street

411 Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 Bedford Street, Dallas, TX 75212
Fredrick Douglas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
411 Bedford Street, Dallas, TX 75212 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/14/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it’s easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn’t you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Quartz Kitchen & Bath Countertops Ceiling fans in Living and Bedroom Wall mounted variable fan controls Clean Steel Appliances Under mount kitchen & bath sink Picture framed bath mirrors Faux wood blinds Wood style flooring Walk in Closets Raised Panel Doors USB Outlets Internet controlled thermostat Tile kitchen backsplash Skaler style kitchen cabinets Accent Wall Rounded S/R Wall Corners Full Size Connections Garden & Soaker Tubs Stand Up Showers ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Walkable Restaurants and Bars Swimming Pool with Cabanas and Grills Pet Spa Bike Storage Rooms Car Charging Station Roof Top Terrace Enhanced mail and package delivery center Fitness Center Video on Demand Free Social Events and Fitness Classes Wellness Studio Resident Lounge Dog Park Onsite Onsite Laundry Facility ______________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with! [ Published 15-May-19 / ID 2973643 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Bedford Street have any available units?
411 Bedford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Bedford Street have?
Some of 411 Bedford Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Bedford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Bedford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Bedford Street is pet friendly.
Does 411 Bedford Street offer parking?
No, 411 Bedford Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Bedford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Bedford Street have a pool?
Yes, 411 Bedford Street has a pool.
Does 411 Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Bedford Street does not have units with dishwashers.

