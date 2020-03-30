4104 N Hall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Updated 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a split floorplan on the 3rd floor (top floor) with high ceilings and 1 reserved covered parking spot in a gated area. Kitchen features granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Hardwoods in the living area and carpet which was replaced in July in the bedrooms. Central heat and air, balcony and community pool. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Walk to Kroger and restaurants. Pet policy Limit 2, 45 lbs and they must be approved by the HOA.