4104 N Hall Street
4104 N Hall Street

4104 North Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

4104 North Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Updated 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a split floorplan on the 3rd floor (top floor) with high ceilings and 1 reserved covered parking spot in a gated area. Kitchen features granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Hardwoods in the living area and carpet which was replaced in July in the bedrooms. Central heat and air, balcony and community pool. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Walk to Kroger and restaurants. Pet policy Limit 2, 45 lbs and they must be approved by the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 N Hall Street have any available units?
4104 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 N Hall Street have?
Some of 4104 N Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
4104 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 N Hall Street is pet friendly.
Does 4104 N Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 4104 N Hall Street offers parking.
Does 4104 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4104 N Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 N Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, 4104 N Hall Street has a pool.
Does 4104 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 4104 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 N Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

