4065 Deep Valley Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:49 PM

4065 Deep Valley Drive

4065 Deep Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4065 Deep Valley Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Virtual Tour Link, Floorplan & YouTube Video Tour Available. Spacious, Single Story Home in Popular Glen Meadow Estates. Enjoy Your Space within the LBJ Loop! Sprawling Single Story Ranch with 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas, and 2 Car Garage. Spacious Backyard and Covered Patio. Refrigerator & Washing Machine included if needed. Sorry, No Cats. Dogs & Other Pets Case by Case. 1 Year or 2 Year Lease Available. $50 App Fee per Adult over 18 Years Old due at Time of Application. First Month’s Rent, Security Deposit (One Month’s Rent) & Pet Deposit Due at Time of Applicant Acceptance & Verification. Now Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4065 Deep Valley Drive have any available units?
4065 Deep Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4065 Deep Valley Drive have?
Some of 4065 Deep Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4065 Deep Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4065 Deep Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4065 Deep Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4065 Deep Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4065 Deep Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4065 Deep Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 4065 Deep Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4065 Deep Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4065 Deep Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 4065 Deep Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4065 Deep Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4065 Deep Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4065 Deep Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4065 Deep Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

