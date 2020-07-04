4065 Deep Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Virtual Tour Link, Floorplan & YouTube Video Tour Available. Spacious, Single Story Home in Popular Glen Meadow Estates. Enjoy Your Space within the LBJ Loop! Sprawling Single Story Ranch with 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths, 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas, and 2 Car Garage. Spacious Backyard and Covered Patio. Refrigerator & Washing Machine included if needed. Sorry, No Cats. Dogs & Other Pets Case by Case. 1 Year or 2 Year Lease Available. $50 App Fee per Adult over 18 Years Old due at Time of Application. First Month’s Rent, Security Deposit (One Month’s Rent) & Pet Deposit Due at Time of Applicant Acceptance & Verification. Now Available.