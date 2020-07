Amenities

Immaculate single family home with a beautiful open concept design. Updated with all high end appliances and finishing's this home is pure luxury! Spacious open design with the kitchen and living room which is updated with new flooring, beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Unique and custom barn doors added to room entries. Beautiful master bedroom & bath. An absolute gem of a home! Must see! Schedule your showing today and come tour your new home!