Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool car charging

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities car charging parking pool garage

Amazing property steeped in contemporary beauty, modern elegance and green living. Custom built in 2013, and perfectly located in the midst of everything, this house is open, bright, private and secure. Sleek, stainless steel kitchen with loads of storage, five star resort master suite, luxury saltwater pool, electric car charging station, solar electricity, tankless hot water heater - the amenities go on and on. This is one to be seen to get the full experience and impact!