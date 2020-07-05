All apartments in Dallas
4021 Rochelle Drive

4021 Rochelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4021 Rochelle Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Off of Walnut Hill and Midway, sits a quaint 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house with pretty much everything you need. Built in 1952, this traditional one-story home has been given a little face lift with updated appliances and kitchen counters, new flooring and a fresh coat of paint. The master bedroom is located in the back right side of the house with a master bathroom and a personal door leading to the covered deck. Gleaming next to the covered deck and large grassy yard, is a recently installed swimming pool. Not to mention the attached garage, attached carport and size-able porch in the front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 Rochelle Drive have any available units?
4021 Rochelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 Rochelle Drive have?
Some of 4021 Rochelle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 Rochelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Rochelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Rochelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4021 Rochelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4021 Rochelle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4021 Rochelle Drive offers parking.
Does 4021 Rochelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 Rochelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Rochelle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4021 Rochelle Drive has a pool.
Does 4021 Rochelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 4021 Rochelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Rochelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 Rochelle Drive has units with dishwashers.

