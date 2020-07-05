4021 Rochelle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Off of Walnut Hill and Midway, sits a quaint 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house with pretty much everything you need. Built in 1952, this traditional one-story home has been given a little face lift with updated appliances and kitchen counters, new flooring and a fresh coat of paint. The master bedroom is located in the back right side of the house with a master bathroom and a personal door leading to the covered deck. Gleaming next to the covered deck and large grassy yard, is a recently installed swimming pool. Not to mention the attached garage, attached carport and size-able porch in the front.