4016 Willow Ridge Drive

Amazing home in ideal location. Close to private schools, dining and entertainment with easy access to the entire metroplex! Two large master bedrooms, one up and one down. Huge upstairs master closet with attic storage access. Private yard with relaxing pool and spa. Chef's kitchen with tons of cabinets. Subzero refrigerator, gas cook top on island. Three downstairs living areas. Kitchen open to living areas. Covered patio off kitchen overlooking pool. Second downstairs bedroom could be office or nursery. Oversized garage with storage. Available May 1. Pets on a case by case basis.Owner is licensed RE Broker. Pictures from current tenant.Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all info including measurements.