Last updated April 1 2020 at 7:56 PM

4016 Willow Ridge Drive

Location

4016 Willow Ridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing home in ideal location. Close to private schools, dining and entertainment with easy access to the entire metroplex! Two large master bedrooms, one up and one down. Huge upstairs master closet with attic storage access. Private yard with relaxing pool and spa. Chef's kitchen with tons of cabinets. Subzero refrigerator, gas cook top on island. Three downstairs living areas. Kitchen open to living areas. Covered patio off kitchen overlooking pool. Second downstairs bedroom could be office or nursery. Oversized garage with storage. Available May 1. Pets on a case by case basis.Owner is licensed RE Broker. Pictures from current tenant.Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all info including measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Willow Ridge Drive have any available units?
4016 Willow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Willow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4016 Willow Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Willow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Willow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Willow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Willow Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Willow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4016 Willow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4016 Willow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 Willow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Willow Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4016 Willow Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 4016 Willow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4016 Willow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Willow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 Willow Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

