401 N Carroll Avenue

Amenities

The urban industrial style units blend old world charm with today’s modern amenities. Units feature 11 ft ceilings, exposed ductwork and electrical conduit, original hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and expansive original windows with original craftsmanship and charm. Kitchens bring the modern touch with quartz countertops, new unfinished cabinetry, suite of premium stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting. Bathrooms have sleek white tile with new vanities, toilets, and tubs. Every floor plan is unique ranging from studios to 2 bedrooms with washer and dryer in every unit. Amenities include state of the art gym, dog washing stations, pool table, communal sitting areas, and covered parking.