401 N Carroll Avenue

Location

401 N Carroll Ave, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog grooming area
gym
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The urban industrial style units blend old world charm with today’s modern amenities. Units feature 11 ft ceilings, exposed ductwork and electrical conduit, original hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and expansive original windows with original craftsmanship and charm. Kitchens bring the modern touch with quartz countertops, new unfinished cabinetry, suite of premium stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting. Bathrooms have sleek white tile with new vanities, toilets, and tubs. Every floor plan is unique ranging from studios to 2 bedrooms with washer and dryer in every unit. Amenities include state of the art gym, dog washing stations, pool table, communal sitting areas, and covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N Carroll Avenue have any available units?
401 N Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 N Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 401 N Carroll Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 N Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 N Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 N Carroll Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 401 N Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 N Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 401 N Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 N Carroll Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N Carroll Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 N Carroll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 N Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 N Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 N Carroll Avenue has units with dishwashers.

