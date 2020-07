Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This charming downstairs unit (#4008) offers private entry, two spacious bedrooms, one bathroom, dining and a large living room. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, a large remodeled kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless appliances (refrigerator included). Large backyard space. A great location conveniently located next to Highland Park, Turtle Creek, and near many local shopping and dining options. Washer and dryer are also included.