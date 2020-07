Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Fabulous 5 bedroom home in a country setting on .77 acre creek lot in the heart of Dallas. Light bright interior. Living area downstairs has large wood burning fireplace and views of pool. Game room up with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and study or 5th bedroom. Windows and sliding glass doors across the back of home open to covered patio, play yard and diving pool. Pool has spa and stone walkway terracing down to open patio.