3931 McKinney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in luxury community! Soaring ceilings, fenced turfed front yard & ample natural light make this split level 3 bed + loft a must-see. Upstairs master suite has a private balcony, dual sinks, a huge walk in closet & a vertical spa shower & soaking tub. Contemporary finishouts include real hardwood flooring in living areas & quartz countertops. Full-size W&D included. 3 private entries make moving in a breeze! Attached 2 car garage with 3rd spot in common garage for $50 a month. Community features include a heated pool, 24hr fitness center, dog park & more! Take advantage of living in West Village with a walk score of 90 & proximity to some of the best Uptown Dallas has to offer!