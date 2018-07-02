All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3931 McKinney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3931 McKinney Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:00 AM

3931 McKinney Avenue

3931 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3931 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in luxury community! Soaring ceilings, fenced turfed front yard & ample natural light make this split level 3 bed + loft a must-see. Upstairs master suite has a private balcony, dual sinks, a huge walk in closet & a vertical spa shower & soaking tub. Contemporary finishouts include real hardwood flooring in living areas & quartz countertops. Full-size W&D included. 3 private entries make moving in a breeze! Attached 2 car garage with 3rd spot in common garage for $50 a month. Community features include a heated pool, 24hr fitness center, dog park & more! Take advantage of living in West Village with a walk score of 90 & proximity to some of the best Uptown Dallas has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 McKinney Avenue have any available units?
3931 McKinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3931 McKinney Avenue have?
Some of 3931 McKinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 McKinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3931 McKinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 McKinney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3931 McKinney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3931 McKinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3931 McKinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 3931 McKinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3931 McKinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 McKinney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3931 McKinney Avenue has a pool.
Does 3931 McKinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3931 McKinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 McKinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 McKinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University