Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:25 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane
3924 Saint Christopher Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3924 Saint Christopher Ln, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane have any available units?
3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane offers parking.
Does 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane have a pool?
No, 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane have accessible units?
No, 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3924 SAINT CHRISTOPHER Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University