Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

ONE MONTH FREE..Wonderful 2nd floor unit (overlooks community pool) at Highland Place! Updated & beautiful! Kitchen comes with stainless & black appliances (Fridge, dishwasher, built in microwave and electric oven) Nice Washer and Dryer. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Great closet space! One covered carport space, #39. Convenient location, beautiful grounds....Sorry...no pets Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front.