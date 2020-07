Amenities

Beautiful single story home in prime location minutes from restaurants and shopping. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus formal dining with open floor plan which is ideal for entertaining. A few of the many upgrades inc hardwood floors throughout, Plantation shutters, Crown molding, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless appliances and frameless shower in master bath to name a few.