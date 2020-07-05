3901 W Northwest Highway

Amenities
Brand New 2 story townhome in Bluffview!Living Room on 1st floor. Bedrooms on opposite ends of top floor with ensuite bathrooms &walk-in closets.Unit has a private fenced in yard,mud room,abundance of storage in garage &also includes high end features such as smart cooktop-oven,dual thermostats,wine refrigerator,usb ports & more!Onsite amenities include resort style pool,pet park,gym w spin studio,sky lounge w downtown views.Amazing location minutes to Park Cities,SMU &Love Field. 6wks free taken upfront if moved-in by 4.12 on 15mo. lease.4wks free taken upfront if move-in after 4.15 on 13mo. lease.If move-in by 2.28 receive $750 gift card!SPECIAL TAKEN UPFRONT!Unit sits far back off NW Hwy! MUST SEE!!!