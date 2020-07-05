All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3901 W Northwest Highway
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3901 W Northwest Highway

3901 West Northwest Highway · No Longer Available
Location

3901 West Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75220
Bluffview

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New 2 story townhome in Bluffview!Living Room on 1st floor. Bedrooms on opposite ends of top floor with ensuite bathrooms &walk-in closets.Unit has a private fenced in yard,mud room,abundance of storage in garage &also includes high end features such as smart cooktop-oven,dual thermostats,wine refrigerator,usb ports & more!Onsite amenities include resort style pool,pet park,gym w spin studio,sky lounge w downtown views.Amazing location minutes to Park Cities,SMU &Love Field. 6wks free taken upfront if moved-in by 4.12 on 15mo. lease.4wks free taken upfront if move-in after 4.15 on 13mo. lease.If move-in by 2.28 receive $750 gift card!SPECIAL TAKEN UPFRONT!Unit sits far back off NW Hwy! MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 W Northwest Highway have any available units?
3901 W Northwest Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 W Northwest Highway have?
Some of 3901 W Northwest Highway's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 W Northwest Highway currently offering any rent specials?
3901 W Northwest Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 W Northwest Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 W Northwest Highway is pet friendly.
Does 3901 W Northwest Highway offer parking?
Yes, 3901 W Northwest Highway offers parking.
Does 3901 W Northwest Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 W Northwest Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 W Northwest Highway have a pool?
Yes, 3901 W Northwest Highway has a pool.
Does 3901 W Northwest Highway have accessible units?
No, 3901 W Northwest Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 W Northwest Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 W Northwest Highway has units with dishwashers.

