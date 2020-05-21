3848 Mount Royal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in the Oak Cliff Cockrell Hill area includes ceiling fans, central heat and air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, connections and driveway parking. The kitchen has a built-in stove and oven for added convenience! The home is conveniently located near a variety of establishments, such as El Tiburon Seafood & Grill, Hardeman's BBQ, La Michoacana Meat Market, Bargain City Bazaar, Papa John's Pizza and Cesar's Tacos. It's also just a short drive from Anson Jones Elementary School, and Mt St. Michael's Catholic School.