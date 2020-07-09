3835 Cole Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3-story townhouse in the middle of everything at a GREAT PRICE! Mere steps away from restaurants and retail of vibrant Uptown. A guest suite with bathroom is downstairs, separate from the living areas and master suite. Solid hardwoods adorn the public areas while neutral carpet is great for the bedrooms. The open layout of the bright kitchen, dining and living rooms is great for entertaining. The 3rd floor houses the master retreat complete with its own living area at the landing. Master features a positively humongous closet and large master bath with soaking tub, double sinks and shower. Well-maintained gated community with pool and spa. Get ready to enjoy the best of the city!