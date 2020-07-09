All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3835 Cole Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3835 Cole Avenue

3835 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3835 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful 3-story townhouse in the middle of everything at a GREAT PRICE! Mere steps away from restaurants and retail of vibrant Uptown. A guest suite with bathroom is downstairs, separate from the living areas and master suite. Solid hardwoods adorn the public areas while neutral carpet is great for the bedrooms. The open layout of the bright kitchen, dining and living rooms is great for entertaining. The 3rd floor houses the master retreat complete with its own living area at the landing. Master features a positively humongous closet and large master bath with soaking tub, double sinks and shower. Well-maintained gated community with pool and spa. Get ready to enjoy the best of the city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 Cole Avenue have any available units?
3835 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 3835 Cole Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3835 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3835 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3835 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3835 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 3835 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 Cole Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3835 Cole Avenue has a pool.
Does 3835 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3835 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3835 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

