3818 Brown Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOW! STUNNING 2 BR 2 full bath townhome in sought-after Cogswells Brown Street! AMAZING Downtown Skyline views with NO HOA! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, exceptional finishes, handscraped hardwood floors, decorative & recessed lighting, custom paint, and wood floors in Master suite. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, marble countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, and large pantry! Stunning living area with built-ins, cozy fireplace, & office on 3rd floor. UPDATED master suite with 2nd fireplace, luxury free-standing tub, quartz countertops, frameless shower, & walk-in closet! Amazing 2nd floor balcony with downtown views, small yard area for dogs & relaxing! MUST SEE!