All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3818 Brown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3818 Brown Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:12 AM

3818 Brown Street

3818 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3818 Brown Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WOW! STUNNING 2 BR 2 full bath townhome in sought-after Cogswells Brown Street! AMAZING Downtown Skyline views with NO HOA! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, exceptional finishes, handscraped hardwood floors, decorative & recessed lighting, custom paint, and wood floors in Master suite. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, marble countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, and large pantry! Stunning living area with built-ins, cozy fireplace, & office on 3rd floor. UPDATED master suite with 2nd fireplace, luxury free-standing tub, quartz countertops, frameless shower, & walk-in closet! Amazing 2nd floor balcony with downtown views, small yard area for dogs & relaxing! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 Brown Street have any available units?
3818 Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 Brown Street have?
Some of 3818 Brown Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 3818 Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 3818 Brown Street offers parking.
Does 3818 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 3818 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 3818 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 3818 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 Brown Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University