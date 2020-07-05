3772 Rockdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Great value for 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home with impressive open living, dining & kitchen. Updated kitchen with white cabinetry, granite & appliances including gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator & stacked washer & dryer. Two bedrooms with baths on the east side of the home, plus French doors in living opening to 3rd bedroom or study with another full bath on west side of home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout including the kitchen, fresh paint, updated lighting & more! Unbelievable covered deck across the rear of the home, fenced yard, rear entry carport (also another carport in the front of the house), large storage building, outdoor sink. Yard & tree care included in rent!