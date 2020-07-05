All apartments in Dallas
Location

3772 Rockdale Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great value for 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home with impressive open living, dining & kitchen. Updated kitchen with white cabinetry, granite & appliances including gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator & stacked washer & dryer. Two bedrooms with baths on the east side of the home, plus French doors in living opening to 3rd bedroom or study with another full bath on west side of home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout including the kitchen, fresh paint, updated lighting & more! Unbelievable covered deck across the rear of the home, fenced yard, rear entry carport (also another carport in the front of the house), large storage building, outdoor sink. Yard & tree care included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3772 Rockdale Drive have any available units?
3772 Rockdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3772 Rockdale Drive have?
Some of 3772 Rockdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3772 Rockdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3772 Rockdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3772 Rockdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3772 Rockdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3772 Rockdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3772 Rockdale Drive offers parking.
Does 3772 Rockdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3772 Rockdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3772 Rockdale Drive have a pool?
No, 3772 Rockdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3772 Rockdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3772 Rockdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3772 Rockdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3772 Rockdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

