Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully maintained townhome with the master bedroom down. An abundance of natural light with an open family room, beamed ceilings and a beautifully updated galley kitchen. Updated master bath includes his and hers sinks. Large covered patio for family and friends plus an amazing outdoor spa! Property is centrally located and easily accessible to DFW highways. Within walking distance to local grocery stores and restaurants. Community pool on property.