3711 Worcola Street

This Tudor home built in 2013 offers an open floorplan w large living space open to the

kitchen, study with French Doors, & bedrooms upstairs. Open floorplan w living open to

the kitchen. Features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops,

stainless appliances, refrigerator, & washer-dryer are included. The fantastic location

allows you to walk to Glencoe Park or Greenville Avenue or gives you easy access to 75,

Mockingbird & Knox Henderson. Close to plenty of great restaurants & shopping. Looking for good credit & income 3 times monthly rent with no previous evictions.