Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3711 Worcola Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:47 PM

3711 Worcola Street

3711 Worcola Street · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Worcola Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Tudor home built in 2013 offers an open floorplan w large living space open to the
kitchen, study with French Doors, & bedrooms upstairs. Open floorplan w living open to
the kitchen. Features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops,
stainless appliances, refrigerator, & washer-dryer are included. The fantastic location
allows you to walk to Glencoe Park or Greenville Avenue or gives you easy access to 75,
Mockingbird & Knox Henderson. Close to plenty of great restaurants & shopping. Looking for good credit & income 3 times monthly rent with no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Worcola Street have any available units?
3711 Worcola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Worcola Street have?
Some of 3711 Worcola Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Worcola Street currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Worcola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Worcola Street pet-friendly?
No, 3711 Worcola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3711 Worcola Street offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Worcola Street offers parking.
Does 3711 Worcola Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 Worcola Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Worcola Street have a pool?
No, 3711 Worcola Street does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Worcola Street have accessible units?
No, 3711 Worcola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Worcola Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Worcola Street has units with dishwashers.

