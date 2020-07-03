3711 Worcola Street

Amenities
This Tudor home built in 2013 offers an open floorplan w large living space open to the
kitchen, study with French Doors, & bedrooms upstairs. Open floorplan w living open to
the kitchen. Features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops,
stainless appliances, refrigerator, & washer-dryer are included. The fantastic location
allows you to walk to Glencoe Park or Greenville Avenue or gives you easy access to 75,
Mockingbird & Knox Henderson. Close to plenty of great restaurants & shopping. Looking for good credit & income 3 times monthly rent with no previous evictions.