Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Elegant and fully-updated 2 bed 2 bath condo on the first floor located in the heart of Dallas! Interior features include fresh paint and beautiful flooring throughout. Living areas with fireplace, galley style kitchen with granite countertops, matching appliances, opens up to fully fenced patio. Exterior boasts fully fenced perimeter with lovely landscaping and contemporary style. Includes washer and dryer!