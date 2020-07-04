All apartments in Dallas
3707 Gilbert Avenue

3707 Gilbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Gilbert Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Mediterranean style 3 story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a great Uptown location near Turtle Creek and Oaklawn. This well maintained condominium has an open kitchen (refrigerator incl.) with bar sitting, hardwoods in living and dining and a fireplace. New paint and LED lights. The spacious primary suite includes new grey paint, soaking tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Generous sized private patio with trees. Gated entrance leads to two assigned garaged parking spaces along with a large private storage unit. New security camera system has exterior live viewing via app. Owner pays for water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, TV & internet. Washer & dryer available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Gilbert Avenue have any available units?
3707 Gilbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Gilbert Avenue have?
Some of 3707 Gilbert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Gilbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Gilbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Gilbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3707 Gilbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3707 Gilbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Gilbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 3707 Gilbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 Gilbert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Gilbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 3707 Gilbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Gilbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3707 Gilbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Gilbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 Gilbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.

