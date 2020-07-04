3707 Gilbert Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful Mediterranean style 3 story condo with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a great Uptown location near Turtle Creek and Oaklawn. This well maintained condominium has an open kitchen (refrigerator incl.) with bar sitting, hardwoods in living and dining and a fireplace. New paint and LED lights. The spacious primary suite includes new grey paint, soaking tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. Generous sized private patio with trees. Gated entrance leads to two assigned garaged parking spaces along with a large private storage unit. New security camera system has exterior live viewing via app. Owner pays for water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, TV & internet. Washer & dryer available.