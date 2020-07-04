All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3706 Dorothy Avenue

3706 Dorothy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3706 Dorothy Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Modern, newer construction single family home available conveniently near Whole Foods, Tollway, and all your favorite!. Massive master suite includes oversized master bathroom area, jetted tub, separate rain head shower, dual sinks and walk in custom closet! Home includes high end finishes like expansive windows with custom electric shades, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, hardwood in 90% of the home, wine fridge, gas range, double ovens, enclosed back yard with gas grill connections, and 2 car garage with built in Container Store work bench space. Home can be left furnished for a negotiated rent price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Dorothy Avenue have any available units?
3706 Dorothy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Dorothy Avenue have?
Some of 3706 Dorothy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Dorothy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Dorothy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Dorothy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3706 Dorothy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3706 Dorothy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Dorothy Avenue offers parking.
Does 3706 Dorothy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Dorothy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Dorothy Avenue have a pool?
No, 3706 Dorothy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Dorothy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3706 Dorothy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Dorothy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 Dorothy Avenue has units with dishwashers.

