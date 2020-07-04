3706 Dorothy Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning Modern, newer construction single family home available conveniently near Whole Foods, Tollway, and all your favorite!. Massive master suite includes oversized master bathroom area, jetted tub, separate rain head shower, dual sinks and walk in custom closet! Home includes high end finishes like expansive windows with custom electric shades, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, hardwood in 90% of the home, wine fridge, gas range, double ovens, enclosed back yard with gas grill connections, and 2 car garage with built in Container Store work bench space. Home can be left furnished for a negotiated rent price.