Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled Home in the sought after area of Northwest Dallas! This house has it all! Granite counter tops, newly refinished dark hardwood floors, remodeled bathroom and a large corner lot with colorful flowers, plush grass in backyard and amazing outdoor entertaining space. Home also boasts a brand new garage, fence, roof, and gutters. Everything has been taken care of! Just move in and enjoy! Free rent for May with a 1 year signed lease and deposit. Pay first month June 1.