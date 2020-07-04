3640 Miles Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

This very sophisticated designer home offers high end updates throughout! Top of the line custom window treatments, custom lighting fixtures, California closet builts ins. Gorgeous wood flooring and upgraded tile in all baths except 3rd floor half bath. 4 headed shower in master bath. The great room, courtyard, third floor and roof deck are all wired for sound. Landscaped front yard sets this home apart from others! Ample storage space and oversized 2 car garage. Very energy efficient=low utility costs! Community amenities available to tenants.