All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3640 Miles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3640 Miles Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:13 AM

3640 Miles Street

3640 Miles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3640 Miles Street, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This very sophisticated designer home offers high end updates throughout! Top of the line custom window treatments, custom lighting fixtures, California closet builts ins. Gorgeous wood flooring and upgraded tile in all baths except 3rd floor half bath. 4 headed shower in master bath. The great room, courtyard, third floor and roof deck are all wired for sound. Landscaped front yard sets this home apart from others! Ample storage space and oversized 2 car garage. Very energy efficient=low utility costs! Community amenities available to tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Miles Street have any available units?
3640 Miles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 Miles Street have?
Some of 3640 Miles Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Miles Street currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Miles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Miles Street pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Miles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3640 Miles Street offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Miles Street offers parking.
Does 3640 Miles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Miles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Miles Street have a pool?
No, 3640 Miles Street does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Miles Street have accessible units?
No, 3640 Miles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Miles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Miles Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University