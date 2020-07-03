3625 Norcross Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Totally Remodeled Sparkman Club home with 2 car detached garage, large back yard, new windows, crown moulding, recessed lights, new roof, new HVAC system and ducting, security and sprinkler system! Formal living and dining rooms with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Light and bright kitchen opens up to family room overlooking back yard and features new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and subway tile. Spacious family room with wet bar and doors opening up to the backyard complete with large deck for entertaining, play-area and wooden fence.