3614 Norcross Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Remodeled beauty with towering trees on large lot. Just replaced windows, appliances, granite countertops, plumbing, light fixtures, ceramic tile, paint in and out. Refinished original wood floors. Large walk in closet in master w beautiful refinished bath. Large 3rd bedroom w walk in closet. You will love the remodeled bathrooms. Full size washer dryer area. Tenant may join Sparkman club with swim and tennis. Gate across driveway makes it fenced for dogs. Owner is pet friendly.Huge backyard. 3 covered carport spaces.