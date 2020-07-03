All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:10 AM

3614 Norcross Lane

3614 Norcross Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Norcross Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Remodeled beauty with towering trees on large lot. Just replaced windows, appliances, granite countertops, plumbing, light fixtures, ceramic tile, paint in and out. Refinished original wood floors. Large walk in closet in master w beautiful refinished bath. Large 3rd bedroom w walk in closet. You will love the remodeled bathrooms. Full size washer dryer area. Tenant may join Sparkman club with swim and tennis. Gate across driveway makes it fenced for dogs. Owner is pet friendly.Huge backyard. 3 covered carport spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Norcross Lane have any available units?
3614 Norcross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Norcross Lane have?
Some of 3614 Norcross Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Norcross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Norcross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Norcross Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 Norcross Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3614 Norcross Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Norcross Lane offers parking.
Does 3614 Norcross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 Norcross Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Norcross Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3614 Norcross Lane has a pool.
Does 3614 Norcross Lane have accessible units?
No, 3614 Norcross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Norcross Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 Norcross Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

