3614 Norcross Lane

Amenities
Remodeled beauty with towering trees on large lot. Just replaced windows, appliances, granite countertops, plumbing, light fixtures, ceramic tile, paint in and out. Refinished original wood floors. Large walk in closet in master w beautiful refinished bath. Large 3rd bedroom w walk in closet. You will love the remodeled bathrooms. Full size washer dryer area. Tenant may join Sparkman club with swim and tennis. Gate across driveway makes it fenced for dogs. Owner is pet friendly.Huge backyard. 3 covered carport spaces.