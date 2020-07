Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice, clean 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage with a bonus or utility room that can be used as a bedroom. Located near Lovefield airport. House maintains some original charm and is oversized for the neighborhood. Walls freshly painted inside, brand new roof, one car garage with additional storage room. Gated driveway. Central heat and air. Great value in a central location. Credit check, background check, proof of income required. 2 year lease. Agent is owner.