Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3531 Briargrove Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3531 Briargrove Lane

3531 Briargrove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3531 Briargrove Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful executive home with many upgrades. Wood flooring in formal living, dining, hall, and family room. Granite counters & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator in kitchen. Wood floor in kit & bkft was replaced with tile. First floor master bedroom with spacious bath. Gameroom with builtin shelving entertainment center, three bedrooms and full bath are on the second floor. Nice covered patio and fenced backyard for entertaining outside. Rear entry garage. Great location close to highways, shopping and schools. Small non aggressive pet on case by case basis. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 Briargrove Lane have any available units?
3531 Briargrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 Briargrove Lane have?
Some of 3531 Briargrove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 Briargrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Briargrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Briargrove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3531 Briargrove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3531 Briargrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3531 Briargrove Lane offers parking.
Does 3531 Briargrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 Briargrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Briargrove Lane have a pool?
No, 3531 Briargrove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3531 Briargrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 3531 Briargrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Briargrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 Briargrove Lane has units with dishwashers.

