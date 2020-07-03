3531 Briargrove Lane

Amenities
Beautiful executive home with many upgrades. Wood flooring in formal living, dining, hall, and family room. Granite counters & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator in kitchen. Wood floor in kit & bkft was replaced with tile. First floor master bedroom with spacious bath. Gameroom with builtin shelving entertainment center, three bedrooms and full bath are on the second floor. Nice covered patio and fenced backyard for entertaining outside. Rear entry garage. Great location close to highways, shopping and schools. Small non aggressive pet on case by case basis. No cats.