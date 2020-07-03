All apartments in Dallas
3516 Matilda St, Dallas, TX 75206
3516 Matilda St, Dallas, TX 75206

Location

3516 Matilda Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
North Central Dallas 1/1$1075 - Property Id: 78994

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

North Central Dallas unit w/2 Pools, 3 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705- Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.
www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78994
Property Id 78994

(RLNE5366428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

