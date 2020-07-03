3516 Matilda St, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities
North Central Dallas 1/1$1075 - Property Id: 78994
PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.
North Central Dallas unit w/2 Pools, 3 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves
This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705- Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.
www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78994
Property Id 78994
(RLNE5366428)