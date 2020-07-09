All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3515 Brown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3515 Brown Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:24 PM

3515 Brown Street

3515 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3515 Brown Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mansion Park in Oak Lawn in a great location near downtown Dallas. It offers an open floor plan, hardwood floors, neutral designer colors throughout, two decorative fireplaces. Kitchen features stunning cabinetry, granite counters, custom stone backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Wonderful windows compliment a great floorplan. Lrg bedrooms feature walk-in closets & remodeled baths. Master features vaulted ceilings. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying property information. One or two small to medium size pets with a pet fee, not a pet deposit. Professional photos will be added soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Brown Street have any available units?
3515 Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Brown Street have?
Some of 3515 Brown Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 3515 Brown Street offer parking?
No, 3515 Brown Street does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 3515 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 3515 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Brown Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University