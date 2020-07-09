3515 Brown Street

Amenities

Mansion Park in Oak Lawn in a great location near downtown Dallas. It offers an open floor plan, hardwood floors, neutral designer colors throughout, two decorative fireplaces. Kitchen features stunning cabinetry, granite counters, custom stone backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Wonderful windows compliment a great floorplan. Lrg bedrooms feature walk-in closets & remodeled baths. Master features vaulted ceilings. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying property information. One or two small to medium size pets with a pet fee, not a pet deposit. Professional photos will be added soon.