All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3510 Princess Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3510 Princess Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:19 PM

3510 Princess Lane

3510 Princess Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3510 Princess Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Freshly updated 3 bedroom ranch style home in the coveted Sparkman Club Estates neighborhood. This home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, multiple living spaces and large bedrooms. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, wood burning fireplace and a large backyard with covered patio are just a few of the great features of this home. There is also a two car garage with ample driveway parking as well. The neighbor features an exclusive resident only clubhouse, park, basketball and tennis courts and two pools if you join the voluntary HOA for a small annual fee. Ready for immediate move in so come and tour this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Princess Lane have any available units?
3510 Princess Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Princess Lane have?
Some of 3510 Princess Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Princess Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Princess Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Princess Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3510 Princess Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3510 Princess Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Princess Lane offers parking.
Does 3510 Princess Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Princess Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Princess Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3510 Princess Lane has a pool.
Does 3510 Princess Lane have accessible units?
No, 3510 Princess Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Princess Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Princess Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University