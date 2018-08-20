3510 Princess Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Freshly updated 3 bedroom ranch style home in the coveted Sparkman Club Estates neighborhood. This home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light, multiple living spaces and large bedrooms. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, wood burning fireplace and a large backyard with covered patio are just a few of the great features of this home. There is also a two car garage with ample driveway parking as well. The neighbor features an exclusive resident only clubhouse, park, basketball and tennis courts and two pools if you join the voluntary HOA for a small annual fee. Ready for immediate move in so come and tour this home today!