Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath home in DALLAS ISD! Parking in private garage in back! This cute home has a very cozy and at-home feeling. Very spacious Bedrooms, especially the master! This home has been well maintained and is ready for immediate move in! NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! NO EXCEPTIONS! Come see it and apply today!