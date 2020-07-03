All apartments in Dallas
346 Classen Drive

346 Classen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

346 Classen Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy superb living at this incredible location just steps away from White Rock Lake & Dallas Arboretum. Entering this open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, you are greeted with hardwood floors, a crisply painted interior, & decorative lighting. The updated kitchen opens directly to the welcoming dining & living room. 
Light adorns the master bedroom which features an ensuite bath with dual sinks. Three bedrooms and a hall bath complete the functional floor plan. Relax, cookout, and entertain in the expansive backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Classen Drive have any available units?
346 Classen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 Classen Drive have?
Some of 346 Classen Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Classen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
346 Classen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Classen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 346 Classen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 346 Classen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 346 Classen Drive offers parking.
Does 346 Classen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Classen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Classen Drive have a pool?
No, 346 Classen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 346 Classen Drive have accessible units?
No, 346 Classen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Classen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 Classen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

