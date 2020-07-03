346 Classen Drive

Amenities
Enjoy superb living at this incredible location just steps away from White Rock Lake & Dallas Arboretum. Entering this open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, you are greeted with hardwood floors, a crisply painted interior, & decorative lighting. The updated kitchen opens directly to the welcoming dining & living room.
Light adorns the master bedroom which features an ensuite bath with dual sinks. Three bedrooms and a hall bath complete the functional floor plan. Relax, cookout, and entertain in the expansive backyard.