3440 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible business center gym playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Carrollton unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, W/D rental($50/mo), Handicap modified units



Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com